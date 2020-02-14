App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 08:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shree Renuka Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 990.50 crore, down 12.4% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shree Renuka Sugars are:

Net Sales at Rs 990.50 crore in December 2019 down 12.4% from Rs. 1,130.70 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 208.60 crore in December 2019 down 167.05% from Rs. 311.10 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.50 crore in December 2019 down 82.25% from Rs. 216.90 crore in December 2018.

Shree Renuka shares closed at 7.75 on February 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given 8.39% returns over the last 6 months and -22.50% over the last 12 months.

Shree Renuka Sugars
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'19Sep'19Dec'18
Net Sales/Income from operations990.501,406.801,130.70
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations990.501,406.801,130.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,122.70621.301,349.90
Purchase of Traded Goods10.8082.8036.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-351.40559.30-520.70
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost34.7028.9029.20
Depreciation54.0053.5054.90
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses148.60167.3028.20
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-28.90-106.30152.70
Other Income13.406.209.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-15.50-100.10162.00
Interest124.90123.4097.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-140.40-223.5064.30
Exceptional Items--288.90--
P/L Before Tax-140.4065.4064.30
Tax68.2089.201.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-208.60-23.8062.90
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items-24.402,763.40108.60
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-233.002,739.60171.50
Minority Interest24.4078.30139.60
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-208.602,817.90311.10
Equity Share Capital191.70191.70191.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.0814.700.33
Diluted EPS-1.0814.700.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.0814.700.33
Diluted EPS-1.0814.700.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Feb 14, 2020 08:47 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shree Renuka #Shree Renuka Sugars #sugar

