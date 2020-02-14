Shree Renuka Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 990.50 crore, down 12.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shree Renuka Sugars are:
Net Sales at Rs 990.50 crore in December 2019 down 12.4% from Rs. 1,130.70 crore in December 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 208.60 crore in December 2019 down 167.05% from Rs. 311.10 crore in December 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.50 crore in December 2019 down 82.25% from Rs. 216.90 crore in December 2018.
Shree Renuka shares closed at 7.75 on February 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given 8.39% returns over the last 6 months and -22.50% over the last 12 months.
|Shree Renuka Sugars
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'19
|Sep'19
|Dec'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|990.50
|1,406.80
|1,130.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|990.50
|1,406.80
|1,130.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,122.70
|621.30
|1,349.90
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|10.80
|82.80
|36.50
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-351.40
|559.30
|-520.70
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|34.70
|28.90
|29.20
|Depreciation
|54.00
|53.50
|54.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|148.60
|167.30
|28.20
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-28.90
|-106.30
|152.70
|Other Income
|13.40
|6.20
|9.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.50
|-100.10
|162.00
|Interest
|124.90
|123.40
|97.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-140.40
|-223.50
|64.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|288.90
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-140.40
|65.40
|64.30
|Tax
|68.20
|89.20
|1.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-208.60
|-23.80
|62.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-24.40
|2,763.40
|108.60
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-233.00
|2,739.60
|171.50
|Minority Interest
|24.40
|78.30
|139.60
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-208.60
|2,817.90
|311.10
|Equity Share Capital
|191.70
|191.70
|191.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.08
|14.70
|0.33
|Diluted EPS
|-1.08
|14.70
|0.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.08
|14.70
|0.33
|Diluted EPS
|-1.08
|14.70
|0.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Feb 14, 2020 08:47 am