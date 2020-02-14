Shree Renuka Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 990.50 crore, down 12.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 990.50 crore in December 2019 down 12.4% from Rs. 1,130.70 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 208.60 crore in December 2019 down 167.05% from Rs. 311.10 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.50 crore in December 2019 down 82.25% from Rs. 216.90 crore in December 2018.

Shree Renuka shares closed at 7.75 on February 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given 8.39% returns over the last 6 months and -22.50% over the last 12 months.