Shree Rama News Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.60 crore, down 79.54% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Rama Newsprint are:

Net Sales at Rs 21.60 crore in September 2022 down 79.54% from Rs. 105.58 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.86 crore in September 2022 up 67.18% from Rs. 27.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2022 up 106.56% from Rs. 8.99 crore in September 2021.

Shree Rama News shares closed at 15.60 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.57% returns over the last 6 months and -22.19% over the last 12 months.

Shree Rama Newsprint
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 21.60 45.72 105.58
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 21.60 45.72 105.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.71 6.71 54.36
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.21 12.18 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.37 12.71 27.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.95 2.21 5.99
Depreciation 7.17 7.15 7.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.98 5.54 26.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.79 -0.76 -16.35
Other Income 0.21 1.37 0.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.58 0.60 -16.22
Interest 2.28 2.56 10.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -8.86 -1.96 -27.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -8.86 -1.96 -27.01
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -8.86 -1.96 -27.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -8.86 -1.96 -27.01
Equity Share Capital 147.52 147.52 147.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.60 -0.13 -1.83
Diluted EPS -0.60 -0.13 -1.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.60 -0.13 -1.83
Diluted EPS -0.60 -0.13 -1.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:44 am