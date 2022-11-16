Shree Rama News Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.60 crore, down 79.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.60 crore in September 2022 down 79.54% from Rs. 105.58 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.86 crore in September 2022 up 67.18% from Rs. 27.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2022 up 106.56% from Rs. 8.99 crore in September 2021.

Shree Rama News shares closed at 15.60 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.57% returns over the last 6 months and -22.19% over the last 12 months.