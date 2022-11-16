Shree Rama News Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.60 crore, down 79.54% Y-o-Y
November 16, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Rama Newsprint are:
Net Sales at Rs 21.60 crore in September 2022 down 79.54% from Rs. 105.58 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.86 crore in September 2022 up 67.18% from Rs. 27.01 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2022 up 106.56% from Rs. 8.99 crore in September 2021.
Shree Rama News shares closed at 15.60 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.57% returns over the last 6 months and -22.19% over the last 12 months.
|Shree Rama Newsprint
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.60
|45.72
|105.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.60
|45.72
|105.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.71
|6.71
|54.36
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.21
|12.18
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.37
|12.71
|27.91
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.95
|2.21
|5.99
|Depreciation
|7.17
|7.15
|7.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.98
|5.54
|26.44
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.79
|-0.76
|-16.35
|Other Income
|0.21
|1.37
|0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.58
|0.60
|-16.22
|Interest
|2.28
|2.56
|10.78
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.86
|-1.96
|-27.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.86
|-1.96
|-27.01
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.86
|-1.96
|-27.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.86
|-1.96
|-27.01
|Equity Share Capital
|147.52
|147.52
|147.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.60
|-0.13
|-1.83
|Diluted EPS
|-0.60
|-0.13
|-1.83
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.60
|-0.13
|-1.83
|Diluted EPS
|-0.60
|-0.13
|-1.83
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited