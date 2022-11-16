English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference at just 600 INR for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shree Rama News Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.60 crore, down 79.54% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Rama Newsprint are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21.60 crore in September 2022 down 79.54% from Rs. 105.58 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.86 crore in September 2022 up 67.18% from Rs. 27.01 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2022 up 106.56% from Rs. 8.99 crore in September 2021.

    Shree Rama News shares closed at 15.60 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.57% returns over the last 6 months and -22.19% over the last 12 months.

    Shree Rama Newsprint
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.6045.72105.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.6045.72105.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.716.7154.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.2112.18--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.3712.7127.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.952.215.99
    Depreciation7.177.157.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.985.5426.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.79-0.76-16.35
    Other Income0.211.370.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.580.60-16.22
    Interest2.282.5610.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.86-1.96-27.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-8.86-1.96-27.01
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8.86-1.96-27.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.86-1.96-27.01
    Equity Share Capital147.52147.52147.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.60-0.13-1.83
    Diluted EPS-0.60-0.13-1.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.60-0.13-1.83
    Diluted EPS-0.60-0.13-1.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #paper #Results #Shree Rama News #Shree Rama Newsprint
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:44 am