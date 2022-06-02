Shree Rama News Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.00 crore, down 78.45% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Rama Newsprint are:
Net Sales at Rs 30.00 crore in March 2022 down 78.45% from Rs. 139.22 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.58 crore in March 2022 down 572.33% from Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.13 crore in March 2022 down 88.08% from Rs. 17.87 crore in March 2021.
Shree Rama News shares closed at 16.70 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.22% returns over the last 6 months and -6.44% over the last 12 months.
|
|Shree Rama Newsprint
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|30.00
|88.22
|139.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|30.00
|88.22
|139.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.16
|63.78
|77.87
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|16.44
|-14.37
|9.91
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.09
|5.72
|4.25
|Depreciation
|7.05
|7.10
|6.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.31
|37.46
|31.67
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.05
|-11.48
|8.63
|Other Income
|2.13
|0.22
|2.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.92
|-11.26
|10.97
|Interest
|2.66
|10.16
|9.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.58
|-21.43
|1.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.58
|-21.43
|1.60
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.58
|-21.43
|1.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.58
|-21.43
|1.60
|Equity Share Capital
|147.52
|147.52
|147.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.51
|-1.45
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.51
|-1.45
|0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.51
|-1.45
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.51
|-1.45
|0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited