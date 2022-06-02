Shree Rama News Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.00 crore, down 78.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.00 crore in March 2022 down 78.45% from Rs. 139.22 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.58 crore in March 2022 down 572.33% from Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.13 crore in March 2022 down 88.08% from Rs. 17.87 crore in March 2021.

Shree Rama News shares closed at 16.70 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.22% returns over the last 6 months and -6.44% over the last 12 months.