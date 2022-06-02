 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shree Rama News Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.00 crore, down 78.45% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Rama Newsprint are:

Net Sales at Rs 30.00 crore in March 2022 down 78.45% from Rs. 139.22 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.58 crore in March 2022 down 572.33% from Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.13 crore in March 2022 down 88.08% from Rs. 17.87 crore in March 2021.

Shree Rama News shares closed at 16.70 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.22% returns over the last 6 months and -6.44% over the last 12 months.

Shree Rama Newsprint
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 30.00 88.22 139.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 30.00 88.22 139.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.16 63.78 77.87
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 16.44 -14.37 9.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.09 5.72 4.25
Depreciation 7.05 7.10 6.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.31 37.46 31.67
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.05 -11.48 8.63
Other Income 2.13 0.22 2.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.92 -11.26 10.97
Interest 2.66 10.16 9.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -7.58 -21.43 1.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -7.58 -21.43 1.60
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -7.58 -21.43 1.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -7.58 -21.43 1.60
Equity Share Capital 147.52 147.52 147.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.51 -1.45 0.11
Diluted EPS -0.51 -1.45 0.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.51 -1.45 0.11
Diluted EPS -0.51 -1.45 0.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
