Shree Rama News Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 139.22 crore, up 49.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 139.22 crore in March 2021 up 49.47% from Rs. 93.14 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2021 up 115.2% from Rs. 10.55 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.87 crore in March 2021 up 350.13% from Rs. 3.97 crore in March 2020.

Shree Rama News EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.72 in March 2020.

Shree Rama News shares closed at 18.45 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 29.47% returns over the last 6 months and 52.48% over the last 12 months.