Shree Rama News Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 139.22 crore, up 49.47% Y-o-Y

June 01, 2021 / 12:32 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Rama Newsprint are:

Net Sales at Rs 139.22 crore in March 2021 up 49.47% from Rs. 93.14 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2021 up 115.2% from Rs. 10.55 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.87 crore in March 2021 up 350.13% from Rs. 3.97 crore in March 2020.

Shree Rama News EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.72 in March 2020.

Shree Rama News shares closed at 18.45 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 29.47% returns over the last 6 months and 52.48% over the last 12 months.

Shree Rama Newsprint
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations139.2253.9796.84
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations139.2253.9796.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials77.8745.3656.72
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.91-6.391.49
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.254.795.57
Depreciation6.907.066.44
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses31.6723.2827.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.63-20.13-0.73
Other Income2.340.150.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.97-19.98-0.69
Interest9.378.868.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.60-28.84-8.77
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.60-28.84-8.77
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.60-28.84-8.77
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.60-28.84-8.77
Equity Share Capital147.52147.52147.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.11-1.95-0.59
Diluted EPS0.11-1.95-0.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.11-1.95-0.59
Diluted EPS0.11-1.95-0.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Earnings First-Cut #paper #Results #Shree Rama News #Shree Rama Newsprint
first published: Jun 1, 2021 12:22 pm

