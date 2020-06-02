Shree Rama News Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 93.14 crore, down 2.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 93.14 crore in March 2020 down 2.53% from Rs. 95.56 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.55 crore in March 2020 down 177.09% from Rs. 13.69 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.97 crore in March 2020 down 82.69% from Rs. 22.94 crore in March 2019.

Shree Rama News shares closed at 12.10 on June 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -15.97% returns over the last 6 months and -41.83% over the last 12 months.