Shree Rama News Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 93.14 crore, down 2.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Rama Newsprint are:
Net Sales at Rs 93.14 crore in March 2020 down 2.53% from Rs. 95.56 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.55 crore in March 2020 down 177.09% from Rs. 13.69 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.97 crore in March 2020 down 82.69% from Rs. 22.94 crore in March 2019.
Shree Rama News shares closed at 12.10 on June 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -15.97% returns over the last 6 months and -41.83% over the last 12 months.
|Shree Rama Newsprint
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|93.14
|96.84
|95.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|93.14
|96.84
|95.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|46.23
|56.72
|68.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|17.80
|1.49
|-25.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.92
|5.57
|4.41
|Depreciation
|6.41
|6.44
|5.75
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|22.47
|27.36
|26.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.71
|-0.73
|15.75
|Other Income
|1.27
|0.04
|1.44
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.44
|-0.69
|17.19
|Interest
|8.12
|8.08
|8.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.55
|-8.77
|9.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.55
|-8.77
|9.17
|Tax
|--
|--
|-4.52
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.55
|-8.77
|13.69
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.55
|-8.77
|13.69
|Equity Share Capital
|147.52
|147.52
|147.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.72
|-0.59
|0.93
|Diluted EPS
|-0.72
|-0.59
|0.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.72
|-0.59
|0.93
|Diluted EPS
|-0.72
|-0.59
|0.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
