Shree Rama News Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.70 crore, down 74.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.70 crore in June 2023 down 74.4% from Rs. 45.72 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.62 crore in June 2023 down 442.89% from Rs. 1.96 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.98 crore in June 2023 down 87.35% from Rs. 7.75 crore in June 2022.

Shree Rama News shares closed at 12.90 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.49% returns over the last 6 months and -20.62% over the last 12 months.