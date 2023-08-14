English
    Shree Rama News Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.70 crore, down 74.4% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Rama Newsprint are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.70 crore in June 2023 down 74.4% from Rs. 45.72 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.62 crore in June 2023 down 442.89% from Rs. 1.96 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.98 crore in June 2023 down 87.35% from Rs. 7.75 crore in June 2022.

    Shree Rama News shares closed at 12.90 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.49% returns over the last 6 months and -20.62% over the last 12 months.

    Shree Rama Newsprint
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.7013.3845.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.7013.3845.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.937.216.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods----12.18
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.57-0.2712.71
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.400.442.21
    Depreciation1.021.117.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.964.355.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.040.56-0.76
    Other Income--1.451.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.042.010.60
    Interest9.00--2.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-9.042.01-1.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-9.042.01-1.96
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.042.01-1.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-1.58-102.48--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-10.62-100.47-1.96
    Equity Share Capital147.52147.52147.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.72-6.81-0.13
    Diluted EPS-0.72-6.81-0.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.72-6.81-0.13
    Diluted EPS-0.72-6.81-0.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #paper #Results #Shree Rama News #Shree Rama Newsprint
    first published: Aug 14, 2023

