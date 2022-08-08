Shree Rama News Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.72 crore, down 56.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.72 crore in June 2022 down 56.83% from Rs. 105.92 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.96 crore in June 2022 up 85.74% from Rs. 13.71 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.75 crore in June 2022 up 106.67% from Rs. 3.75 crore in June 2021.

Shree Rama News shares closed at 16.40 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.39% returns over the last 6 months and -29.00% over the last 12 months.