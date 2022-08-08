 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shree Rama News Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.72 crore, down 56.83% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Rama Newsprint are:

Net Sales at Rs 45.72 crore in June 2022 down 56.83% from Rs. 105.92 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.96 crore in June 2022 up 85.74% from Rs. 13.71 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.75 crore in June 2022 up 106.67% from Rs. 3.75 crore in June 2021.

Shree Rama News shares closed at 16.40 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.39% returns over the last 6 months and -29.00% over the last 12 months.

Shree Rama Newsprint
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 45.72 30.00 105.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 45.72 30.00 105.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6.71 4.16 86.98
Purchase of Traded Goods 12.18 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 12.71 16.44 -25.61
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.21 3.09 5.65
Depreciation 7.15 7.05 7.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.54 6.31 35.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.76 -7.05 -3.45
Other Income 1.37 2.13 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.60 -4.92 -3.38
Interest 2.56 2.66 10.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.96 -7.58 -13.71
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.96 -7.58 -13.71
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.96 -7.58 -13.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.96 -7.58 -13.71
Equity Share Capital 147.52 147.52 147.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.13 -0.51 -0.93
Diluted EPS -0.13 -0.51 -0.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.13 -0.51 -0.93
Diluted EPS -0.13 -0.51 -0.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Aug 8, 2022
