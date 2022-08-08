Shree Rama News Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.72 crore, down 56.83% Y-o-Y
August 08, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Rama Newsprint are:
Net Sales at Rs 45.72 crore in June 2022 down 56.83% from Rs. 105.92 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.96 crore in June 2022 up 85.74% from Rs. 13.71 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.75 crore in June 2022 up 106.67% from Rs. 3.75 crore in June 2021.
Shree Rama News shares closed at 16.40 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.39% returns over the last 6 months and -29.00% over the last 12 months.
|Shree Rama Newsprint
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|45.72
|30.00
|105.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|45.72
|30.00
|105.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.71
|4.16
|86.98
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|12.18
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|12.71
|16.44
|-25.61
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.21
|3.09
|5.65
|Depreciation
|7.15
|7.05
|7.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.54
|6.31
|35.22
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.76
|-7.05
|-3.45
|Other Income
|1.37
|2.13
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.60
|-4.92
|-3.38
|Interest
|2.56
|2.66
|10.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.96
|-7.58
|-13.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.96
|-7.58
|-13.71
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.96
|-7.58
|-13.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.96
|-7.58
|-13.71
|Equity Share Capital
|147.52
|147.52
|147.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.13
|-0.51
|-0.93
|Diluted EPS
|-0.13
|-0.51
|-0.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.13
|-0.51
|-0.93
|Diluted EPS
|-0.13
|-0.51
|-0.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited