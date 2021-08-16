Shree Rama News Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 105.92 crore, up 136.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 105.92 crore in June 2021 up 136.86% from Rs. 44.72 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.71 crore in June 2021 up 33.97% from Rs. 20.77 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.75 crore in June 2021 up 177.8% from Rs. 4.82 crore in June 2020.

Shree Rama News shares closed at 21.35 on August 13, 2021 (NSE)