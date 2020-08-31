Shree Rama News Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 44.72 crore, down 43.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Rama Newsprint are:
Net Sales at Rs 44.72 crore in June 2020 down 43.26% from Rs. 78.82 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.77 crore in June 2020 down 67.91% from Rs. 12.37 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.82 crore in June 2020 down 462.41% from Rs. 1.33 crore in June 2019.
Shree Rama News shares closed at 15.20 on August 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 11.36% returns over the last 6 months and 8.57% over the last 12 months.
|Shree Rama Newsprint
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|44.72
|93.14
|78.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|44.72
|93.14
|78.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|37.97
|46.23
|41.90
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-12.16
|17.80
|12.84
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.76
|3.92
|4.88
|Depreciation
|6.45
|6.41
|5.82
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.03
|22.47
|19.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.32
|-3.71
|-6.25
|Other Income
|0.05
|1.27
|1.76
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.27
|-2.44
|-4.49
|Interest
|9.50
|8.12
|7.88
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-20.77
|-10.55
|-12.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-20.77
|-10.55
|-12.37
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-20.77
|-10.55
|-12.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-20.77
|-10.55
|-12.37
|Equity Share Capital
|147.52
|147.52
|147.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.41
|-0.72
|-0.84
|Diluted EPS
|-1.41
|-0.72
|-0.84
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.41
|-0.72
|-0.84
|Diluted EPS
|-1.41
|-0.72
|-0.84
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 31, 2020 10:11 am