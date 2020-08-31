Shree Rama News Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 44.72 crore, down 43.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.72 crore in June 2020 down 43.26% from Rs. 78.82 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.77 crore in June 2020 down 67.91% from Rs. 12.37 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.82 crore in June 2020 down 462.41% from Rs. 1.33 crore in June 2019.

Shree Rama News shares closed at 15.20 on August 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 11.36% returns over the last 6 months and 8.57% over the last 12 months.