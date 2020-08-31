172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|shree-rama-news-standalone-june-2020-net-sales-at-rs-44-72-crore-down-43-26-y-o-y-5776181.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at "Making ETFs More Mutual" webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2020 10:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shree Rama News Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 44.72 crore, down 43.26% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Rama Newsprint are:

Net Sales at Rs 44.72 crore in June 2020 down 43.26% from Rs. 78.82 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.77 crore in June 2020 down 67.91% from Rs. 12.37 crore in June 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.82 crore in June 2020 down 462.41% from Rs. 1.33 crore in June 2019.

Shree Rama News shares closed at 15.20 on August 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 11.36% returns over the last 6 months and 8.57% over the last 12 months.

Shree Rama Newsprint
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations44.7293.1478.82
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations44.7293.1478.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials37.9746.2341.90
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.1617.8012.84
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.763.924.88
Depreciation6.456.415.82
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses19.0322.4719.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.32-3.71-6.25
Other Income0.051.271.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.27-2.44-4.49
Interest9.508.127.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-20.77-10.55-12.37
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-20.77-10.55-12.37
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-20.77-10.55-12.37
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-20.77-10.55-12.37
Equity Share Capital147.52147.52147.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.41-0.72-0.84
Diluted EPS-1.41-0.72-0.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.41-0.72-0.84
Diluted EPS-1.41-0.72-0.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 31, 2020 10:11 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #paper #Results #Shree Rama News #Shree Rama Newsprint

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.