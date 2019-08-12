Shree Rama News Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 78.82 crore, down 30.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 78.82 crore in June 2019 down 30.33% from Rs. 113.13 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.37 crore in June 2019 down 1103.61% from Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.33 crore in June 2019 down 88.25% from Rs. 11.32 crore in June 2018.

Shree Rama News shares closed at 15.00 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -32.89% returns over the last 6 months and -44.03% over the last 12 months.