Shree Rama News Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.07 crore, down 77.25% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Rama Newsprint are:

Net Sales at Rs 20.07 crore in December 2022 down 77.25% from Rs. 88.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.81 crore in December 2022 up 68.24% from Rs. 21.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.64 crore in December 2022 up 163.46% from Rs. 4.16 crore in December 2021.

Shree Rama Newsprint
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 20.07 21.60 88.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 20.07 21.60 88.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6.73 5.71 63.78
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.64 4.21 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.93 5.37 -14.37
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.59 1.95 5.72
Depreciation 7.19 7.17 7.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.66 3.98 37.46
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.68 -6.79 -11.48
Other Income 0.13 0.21 0.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.55 -6.58 -11.26
Interest 2.26 2.28 10.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.81 -8.86 -21.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -6.81 -8.86 -21.43
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.81 -8.86 -21.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.81 -8.86 -21.43
Equity Share Capital 147.52 147.52 147.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.46 -0.60 -1.45
Diluted EPS -0.46 -0.60 -1.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.46 -0.60 -1.45
Diluted EPS -0.46 -0.60 -1.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
