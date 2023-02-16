Shree Rama News Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.07 crore, down 77.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.07 crore in December 2022 down 77.25% from Rs. 88.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.81 crore in December 2022 up 68.24% from Rs. 21.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.64 crore in December 2022 up 163.46% from Rs. 4.16 crore in December 2021.