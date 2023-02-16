Shree Rama News Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.07 crore, down 77.25% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Rama Newsprint are:
Net Sales at Rs 20.07 crore in December 2022 down 77.25% from Rs. 88.22 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.81 crore in December 2022 up 68.24% from Rs. 21.43 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.64 crore in December 2022 up 163.46% from Rs. 4.16 crore in December 2021.
Shree Rama News shares closed at 13.30 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.65% returns over the last 6 months and -29.82% over the last 12 months.
|Shree Rama Newsprint
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.07
|21.60
|88.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20.07
|21.60
|88.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.73
|5.71
|63.78
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.64
|4.21
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.93
|5.37
|-14.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.59
|1.95
|5.72
|Depreciation
|7.19
|7.17
|7.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.66
|3.98
|37.46
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.68
|-6.79
|-11.48
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.21
|0.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.55
|-6.58
|-11.26
|Interest
|2.26
|2.28
|10.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.81
|-8.86
|-21.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.81
|-8.86
|-21.43
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.81
|-8.86
|-21.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.81
|-8.86
|-21.43
|Equity Share Capital
|147.52
|147.52
|147.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.46
|-0.60
|-1.45
|Diluted EPS
|-0.46
|-0.60
|-1.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.46
|-0.60
|-1.45
|Diluted EPS
|-0.46
|-0.60
|-1.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited