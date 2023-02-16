English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shree Rama News Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.07 crore, down 77.25% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Rama Newsprint are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.07 crore in December 2022 down 77.25% from Rs. 88.22 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.81 crore in December 2022 up 68.24% from Rs. 21.43 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.64 crore in December 2022 up 163.46% from Rs. 4.16 crore in December 2021.

    Shree Rama News shares closed at 13.30 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.65% returns over the last 6 months and -29.82% over the last 12 months.

    Shree Rama Newsprint
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.0721.6088.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.0721.6088.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.735.7163.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.644.21--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.935.37-14.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.591.955.72
    Depreciation7.197.177.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.663.9837.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.68-6.79-11.48
    Other Income0.130.210.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.55-6.58-11.26
    Interest2.262.2810.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.81-8.86-21.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.81-8.86-21.43
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.81-8.86-21.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.81-8.86-21.43
    Equity Share Capital147.52147.52147.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.46-0.60-1.45
    Diluted EPS-0.46-0.60-1.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.46-0.60-1.45
    Diluted EPS-0.46-0.60-1.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #paper #Results #Shree Rama News #Shree Rama Newsprint
    first published: Feb 16, 2023 10:22 am