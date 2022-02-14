Shree Rama News Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 88.22 crore, up 63.47% Y-o-Y
February 14, 2022 / 11:50 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Rama Newsprint are:
Net Sales at Rs 88.22 crore in December 2021 up 63.47% from Rs. 53.97 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.43 crore in December 2021 up 25.71% from Rs. 28.84 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.16 crore in December 2021 up 67.8% from Rs. 12.92 crore in December 2020.
Shree Rama News shares closed at 19.65 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.68% returns over the last 6 months and 35.05% over the last 12 months.
|Shree Rama Newsprint
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|88.22
|105.58
|53.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|88.22
|105.58
|53.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|63.78
|54.36
|45.36
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-14.37
|27.91
|-6.39
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.72
|5.99
|4.79
|Depreciation
|7.10
|7.23
|7.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|37.46
|26.44
|23.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.48
|-16.35
|-20.13
|Other Income
|0.22
|0.13
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.26
|-16.22
|-19.98
|Interest
|10.16
|10.78
|8.86
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-21.43
|-27.01
|-28.84
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-21.43
|-27.01
|-28.84
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-21.43
|-27.01
|-28.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-21.43
|-27.01
|-28.84
|Equity Share Capital
|147.52
|147.52
|147.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.45
|-1.83
|-1.95
|Diluted EPS
|-1.45
|-1.83
|-1.95
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.45
|-1.83
|-1.95
|Diluted EPS
|-1.45
|-1.83
|-1.95
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited