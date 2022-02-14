Shree Rama News Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 88.22 crore, up 63.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 88.22 crore in December 2021 up 63.47% from Rs. 53.97 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.43 crore in December 2021 up 25.71% from Rs. 28.84 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.16 crore in December 2021 up 67.8% from Rs. 12.92 crore in December 2020.

Shree Rama News shares closed at 19.65 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.68% returns over the last 6 months and 35.05% over the last 12 months.