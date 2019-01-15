Shree Rama News Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 139.30 crore, down 3.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 139.30 crore in December 2018 down 3.24% from Rs. 143.96 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.75 crore in December 2018 up 383.38% from Rs. 3.44 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.43 crore in December 2018 up 368.37% from Rs. 6.07 crore in December 2017.

Shree Rama News EPS has increased to Rs. 0.66 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.23 in December 2017.

Shree Rama News shares closed at 28.75 on January 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given 9.52% returns over the last 6 months and -22.09% over the last 12 months.