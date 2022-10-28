Shree Ram Proti Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.42 crore, down 40.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.42 crore in September 2022 down 40.08% from Rs. 80.81 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2022 down 37.34% from Rs. 1.64 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.81 crore in September 2022 down 20.4% from Rs. 3.53 crore in September 2021.

Shree Ram Proti EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.48 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.77 in September 2021.

Shree Ram Proti shares closed at 69.95 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -34.75% returns over the last 6 months and 100.43% over the last 12 months.