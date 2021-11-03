Shree Ram Proti Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 80.81 crore, up 400.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.81 crore in September 2021 up 400.54% from Rs. 16.14 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.64 crore in September 2021 up 160.58% from Rs. 2.71 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.53 crore in September 2021 up 501.14% from Rs. 0.88 crore in September 2020.

Shree Ram Proti EPS has increased to Rs. 0.77 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.27 in September 2020.

Shree Ram Proti shares closed at 32.80 on November 02, 2021 (NSE)