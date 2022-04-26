Shree Ram Proti Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 98.31 crore, up 22.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 98.31 crore in March 2022 up 22.23% from Rs. 80.43 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2022 down 43.95% from Rs. 4.08 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.65 crore in March 2022 down 19.55% from Rs. 5.78 crore in March 2021.

Shree Ram Proti EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.07 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.90 in March 2021.

Shree Ram Proti shares closed at 112.80 on April 22, 2022 (NSE)