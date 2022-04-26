English
    Shree Ram Proti Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 98.31 crore, up 22.23% Y-o-Y

    April 26, 2022 / 08:32 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Ram Protiens Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 98.31 crore in March 2022 up 22.23% from Rs. 80.43 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2022 down 43.95% from Rs. 4.08 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.65 crore in March 2022 down 19.55% from Rs. 5.78 crore in March 2021.

    Shree Ram Proti EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.07 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.90 in March 2021.

    Shree Ram Proti shares closed at 112.80 on April 22, 2022 (NSE)

    Shree Ram Protiens Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations98.3169.7980.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations98.3169.7980.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials116.0117.414.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.4648.8170.49
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-24.780.15-2.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.450.300.49
    Depreciation0.230.220.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.660.621.72
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.292.285.43
    Other Income0.130.400.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.422.685.52
    Interest1.331.091.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.091.594.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.091.594.34
    Tax0.810.400.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.281.204.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.281.204.08
    Equity Share Capital21.4221.4221.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.070.561.90
    Diluted EPS1.070.561.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.070.561.90
    Diluted EPS1.070.561.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: Apr 26, 2022 08:25 am
