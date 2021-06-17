Shree Ram Proti Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 80.43 crore, up 7.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.43 crore in March 2021 up 7.07% from Rs. 75.12 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.08 crore in March 2021 up 91.58% from Rs. 2.13 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.78 crore in March 2021 up 52.11% from Rs. 3.80 crore in March 2020.

Shree Ram Proti EPS has increased to Rs. 1.90 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.99 in March 2020.

Shree Ram Proti shares closed at 30.60 on June 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given -4.97% returns over the last 6 months