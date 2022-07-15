Shree Ram Proti Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.25 crore, up 34.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.25 crore in June 2022 up 34.34% from Rs. 38.90 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2022 up 34.23% from Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.09 crore in June 2022 up 22.13% from Rs. 2.53 crore in June 2021.

Shree Ram Proti EPS has increased to Rs. 0.64 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.47 in June 2021.

Shree Ram Proti shares closed at 123.50 on July 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 145.04% returns over the last 6 months and 216.67% over the last 12 months.