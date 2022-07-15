English
    Shree Ram Proti Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.25 crore, up 34.34% Y-o-Y

    July 15, 2022 / 11:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Ram Protiens Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 52.25 crore in June 2022 up 34.34% from Rs. 38.90 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2022 up 34.23% from Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.09 crore in June 2022 up 22.13% from Rs. 2.53 crore in June 2021.

    Shree Ram Proti EPS has increased to Rs. 0.64 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.47 in June 2021.

    Shree Ram Proti shares closed at 123.50 on July 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 145.04% returns over the last 6 months and 216.67% over the last 12 months.

    Shree Ram Protiens Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations52.2598.3138.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations52.2598.3138.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials36.29116.0124.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.671.461.43
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.43-24.788.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.350.450.23
    Depreciation0.200.230.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.420.661.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.894.292.31
    Other Income0.000.130.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.894.422.31
    Interest0.961.330.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.943.091.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.943.091.36
    Tax0.570.810.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.362.281.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.362.281.02
    Equity Share Capital21.4221.4221.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.641.070.47
    Diluted EPS0.641.070.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.641.070.47
    Diluted EPS0.641.070.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 15, 2022 11:11 pm
