Shree Ram Proti Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 69.79 crore, up 32.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.79 crore in December 2021 up 32.86% from Rs. 52.53 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2021 up 459.44% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.90 crore in December 2021 up 229.55% from Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2020.

Shree Ram Proti EPS has increased to Rs. 0.56 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.16 in December 2020.

Shree Ram Proti shares closed at 49.55 on January 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 27.05% returns over the last 6 months and 57.30% over the last 12 months.