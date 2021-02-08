Shree Ram Proti Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 52.53 crore, up 72.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.53 crore in December 2020 up 72.02% from Rs. 30.53 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2020 up 29.58% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2020 up 17.33% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2019.

Shree Ram Proti shares closed at 41.15 on February 05, 2021 (NSE)