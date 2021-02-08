MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Shree Ram Proti Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 52.53 crore, up 72.02% Y-o-Y

February 08, 2021 / 10:47 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Ram Protiens Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 52.53 crore in December 2020 up 72.02% from Rs. 30.53 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2020 up 29.58% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2020 up 17.33% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2019.

Shree Ram Proti shares closed at 41.15 on February 05, 2021 (NSE)

Close
Shree Ram Protiens Limited
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations52.5316.1427.68
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations52.5316.1427.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials52.7211.6023.59
Purchase of Traded Goods----11.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.684.510.70
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.170.170.21
Depreciation0.250.250.28
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.450.751.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.62-1.13-9.26
Other Income0.01--0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.63-1.13-9.25
Interest0.971.580.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.33-2.71-10.20
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.33-2.71-10.20
Tax----0.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.33-2.71-10.57
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.33-2.71-10.57
Equity Share Capital21.4221.4221.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.16-1.27-4.93
Diluted EPS-0.16-1.27-4.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.16-1.27-4.93
Diluted EPS-0.16-1.27-4.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shree Ram Proti #Shree Ram Protiens Limited
first published: Feb 8, 2021 10:33 am

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.