Shree Rajesh Pa Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 33.90 crore, up 89.37% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 33.90 crore in September 2018 up 89.37% from Rs. 17.90 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.18 crore in September 2018 down 118.64% from Rs. 1.00 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.54 crore in September 2018 down 3.42% from Rs. 2.63 crore in September 2017.

Shree Rajesh Pa shares closed at 10.08 on November 01, 2018 (BSE)