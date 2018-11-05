Shree Rajesh Pa Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 33.90 crore, up 89.37% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Rajeshwar Paper are:
Net Sales at Rs 33.90 crore in September 2018 up 89.37% from Rs. 17.90 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.18 crore in September 2018 down 118.64% from Rs. 1.00 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.54 crore in September 2018 down 3.42% from Rs. 2.63 crore in September 2017.
Shree Rajesh Pa shares closed at 10.08 on November 01, 2018 (BSE)
|
|Shree Rajeshwar Paper
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|33.90
|37.16
|17.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|33.90
|37.16
|17.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|21.79
|21.55
|9.33
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.37
|-0.37
|1.49
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.16
|1.29
|0.90
|Depreciation
|1.93
|1.84
|1.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.82
|10.31
|5.67
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.58
|2.54
|-1.20
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.07
|2.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.61
|2.61
|0.93
|Interest
|2.78
|2.27
|1.92
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.18
|0.34
|-1.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.18
|0.34
|-1.00
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.18
|0.34
|-1.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.18
|0.34
|-1.00
|Equity Share Capital
|12.45
|12.45
|12.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|0.27
|--
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.27
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|0.27
|--
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.27
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited