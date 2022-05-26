 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shree Rajasthan Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.34 crore, up 3.78% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 01:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Rajasthan Syntex are:

Net Sales at Rs 12.34 crore in March 2022 up 3.78% from Rs. 11.89 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.30 crore in March 2022 down 260.42% from Rs. 4.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2022 down 406.67% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2021.

Shree Rajasthan shares closed at 4.50 on May 23, 2022 (BSE)

Shree Rajasthan Syntex
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 12.34 13.87 11.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 12.34 13.87 11.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.79 2.83 3.15
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.00 2.87 1.92
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.49 0.01 -0.73
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.01 2.95 2.28
Depreciation 1.13 1.08 1.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.56 6.27 5.73
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.66 -2.14 -1.56
Other Income 0.15 0.01 0.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.51 -2.13 -0.65
Interest 14.79 4.46 4.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -17.30 -6.59 -4.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -17.30 -6.59 -4.80
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -17.30 -6.59 -4.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -17.30 -6.59 -4.80
Equity Share Capital 13.70 13.70 13.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -12.64 -4.81 -3.51
Diluted EPS -12.64 -4.81 -3.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -12.64 -4.81 -3.51
Diluted EPS -12.64 -4.81 -3.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 01:44 pm
