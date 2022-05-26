Shree Rajasthan Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.34 crore, up 3.78% Y-o-Y
May 26, 2022 / 01:52 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Rajasthan Syntex are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.34 crore in March 2022 up 3.78% from Rs. 11.89 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.30 crore in March 2022 down 260.42% from Rs. 4.80 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2022 down 406.67% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2021.
Shree Rajasthan shares closed at 4.50 on May 23, 2022 (BSE)
|Shree Rajasthan Syntex
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.34
|13.87
|11.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.34
|13.87
|11.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.79
|2.83
|3.15
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.00
|2.87
|1.92
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.49
|0.01
|-0.73
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.01
|2.95
|2.28
|Depreciation
|1.13
|1.08
|1.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.56
|6.27
|5.73
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.66
|-2.14
|-1.56
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.01
|0.91
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.51
|-2.13
|-0.65
|Interest
|14.79
|4.46
|4.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-17.30
|-6.59
|-4.80
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-17.30
|-6.59
|-4.80
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-17.30
|-6.59
|-4.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-17.30
|-6.59
|-4.80
|Equity Share Capital
|13.70
|13.70
|13.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.64
|-4.81
|-3.51
|Diluted EPS
|-12.64
|-4.81
|-3.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.64
|-4.81
|-3.51
|Diluted EPS
|-12.64
|-4.81
|-3.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
