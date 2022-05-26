Shree Rajasthan Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.34 crore, up 3.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.34 crore in March 2022 up 3.78% from Rs. 11.89 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.30 crore in March 2022 down 260.42% from Rs. 4.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2022 down 406.67% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2021.

Shree Rajasthan shares closed at 4.50 on May 23, 2022 (BSE)