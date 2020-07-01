Shree Rajasthan Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15.14 crore, down 57.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.14 crore in March 2020 down 57.3% from Rs. 35.46 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.54 crore in March 2020 down 165.85% from Rs. 2.46 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2020 up 82.08% from Rs. 4.24 crore in March 2019.

Shree Rajasthan shares closed at 1.62 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -24.65% returns over the last 6 months