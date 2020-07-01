Shree Rajasthan Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15.14 crore, down 57.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Rajasthan Syntex are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.14 crore in March 2020 down 57.3% from Rs. 35.46 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.54 crore in March 2020 down 165.85% from Rs. 2.46 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2020 up 82.08% from Rs. 4.24 crore in March 2019.
Shree Rajasthan shares closed at 1.62 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -24.65% returns over the last 6 months
|Shree Rajasthan Syntex
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.14
|16.54
|35.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.14
|16.54
|35.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.41
|7.04
|23.56
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.08
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.28
|1.40
|1.95
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.53
|3.05
|4.30
|Depreciation
|1.07
|1.12
|1.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.58
|5.37
|10.36
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.81
|-1.44
|-5.81
|Other Income
|0.98
|0.63
|0.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.83
|-0.81
|-5.34
|Interest
|2.76
|4.18
|5.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.59
|-4.99
|-10.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|10.96
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.59
|-4.99
|0.55
|Tax
|1.95
|-0.20
|3.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.54
|-4.79
|-2.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.54
|-4.79
|-2.46
|Equity Share Capital
|13.70
|13.70
|13.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.79
|-3.49
|-1.80
|Diluted EPS
|-4.79
|-3.49
|-1.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.79
|-3.49
|-1.80
|Diluted EPS
|-4.79
|-3.49
|-1.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:44 am