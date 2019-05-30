Shree Rajasthan Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 35.46 crore, down 38.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Rajasthan Syntex are:
Net Sales at Rs 35.46 crore in March 2019 down 38.6% from Rs. 57.75 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.46 crore in March 2019 up 33.33% from Rs. 3.69 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.24 crore in March 2019 down 886.05% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2018.
Shree Rajasthan shares closed at 9.99 on April 22, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Shree Rajasthan Syntex
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|35.46
|39.39
|57.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|35.46
|39.39
|57.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|23.56
|21.81
|31.12
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.95
|7.64
|9.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.30
|5.23
|4.80
|Depreciation
|1.10
|1.14
|1.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.36
|8.99
|14.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.81
|-5.42
|-2.75
|Other Income
|0.47
|0.38
|1.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.34
|-5.04
|-1.59
|Interest
|5.07
|3.81
|3.96
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.41
|-8.85
|-5.55
|Exceptional Items
|10.96
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.55
|-8.85
|-5.55
|Tax
|3.01
|-1.08
|-1.86
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.46
|-7.77
|-3.69
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.46
|-7.77
|-3.69
|Equity Share Capital
|13.70
|13.70
|13.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.80
|-5.67
|-2.69
|Diluted EPS
|-1.80
|-5.67
|-2.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.80
|-5.67
|-2.69
|Diluted EPS
|-1.80
|-5.67
|-2.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited