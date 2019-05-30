Shree Rajasthan Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 35.46 crore, down 38.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.46 crore in March 2019 down 38.6% from Rs. 57.75 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.46 crore in March 2019 up 33.33% from Rs. 3.69 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.24 crore in March 2019 down 886.05% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2018.

Shree Rajasthan shares closed at 9.99 on April 22, 2019 (BSE)