    Shree Rajasthan Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.55 crore, down 26.33% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 03:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Rajasthan Syntex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.55 crore in June 2023 down 26.33% from Rs. 14.32 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.00 crore in June 2023 down 23.65% from Rs. 6.47 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2023 down 755.56% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

    Shree Rajasthan shares closed at 4.30 on August 07, 2023 (BSE)

    Shree Rajasthan Syntex
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.5512.4214.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.5512.4214.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.111.802.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.363.412.97
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.07-0.08-0.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.382.232.93
    Depreciation0.5417.111.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.367.225.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.13-19.27-1.02
    Other Income--0.970.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.13-18.30-0.99
    Interest6.853.775.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.98-22.07-6.47
    Exceptional Items-0.02-0.13--
    P/L Before Tax-8.00-22.20-6.47
    Tax--0.07--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8.00-22.27-6.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.00-22.27-6.47
    Equity Share Capital13.7013.7013.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.84-16.25-4.73
    Diluted EPS-5.84-16.25-4.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.84-16.25-4.73
    Diluted EPS-5.84-16.25-4.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 03:33 pm

