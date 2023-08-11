Shree Rajasthan Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.55 crore, down 26.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.55 crore in June 2023 down 26.33% from Rs. 14.32 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.00 crore in June 2023 down 23.65% from Rs. 6.47 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2023 down 755.56% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

Shree Rajasthan shares closed at 4.30 on August 07, 2023 (BSE)