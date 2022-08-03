Shree Rajasthan Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.32 crore, up 38.63% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Rajasthan Syntex are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.32 crore in June 2022 up 38.63% from Rs. 10.33 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.47 crore in June 2022 down 20.48% from Rs. 5.37 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022 up 175% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.
Shree Rajasthan shares closed at 4.50 on June 20, 2022 (BSE)
|
|Shree Rajasthan Syntex
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.32
|12.34
|10.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.32
|12.34
|10.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.92
|2.79
|2.62
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.97
|1.00
|1.99
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.20
|-0.49
|-0.96
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.93
|3.01
|2.59
|Depreciation
|1.08
|1.13
|1.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.64
|7.56
|4.22
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.02
|-2.66
|-1.20
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.15
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.99
|-2.51
|-1.19
|Interest
|5.48
|14.79
|4.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.47
|-17.30
|-5.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.47
|-17.30
|-5.37
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.47
|-17.30
|-5.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.47
|-17.30
|-5.37
|Equity Share Capital
|13.70
|13.70
|13.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.73
|-12.64
|-3.91
|Diluted EPS
|-4.73
|-12.64
|-3.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.73
|-12.64
|-3.91
|Diluted EPS
|-4.73
|-12.64
|-3.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited