 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Shree Rajasthan Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.32 crore, up 38.63% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 07:11 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Rajasthan Syntex are:

Net Sales at Rs 14.32 crore in June 2022 up 38.63% from Rs. 10.33 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.47 crore in June 2022 down 20.48% from Rs. 5.37 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022 up 175% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.

Shree Rajasthan shares closed at 4.50 on June 20, 2022 (BSE)

Shree Rajasthan Syntex
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 14.32 12.34 10.33
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 14.32 12.34 10.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.92 2.79 2.62
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.97 1.00 1.99
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.20 -0.49 -0.96
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.93 3.01 2.59
Depreciation 1.08 1.13 1.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.64 7.56 4.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.02 -2.66 -1.20
Other Income 0.03 0.15 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.99 -2.51 -1.19
Interest 5.48 14.79 4.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.47 -17.30 -5.37
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -6.47 -17.30 -5.37
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.47 -17.30 -5.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.47 -17.30 -5.37
Equity Share Capital 13.70 13.70 13.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.73 -12.64 -3.91
Diluted EPS -4.73 -12.64 -3.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.73 -12.64 -3.91
Diluted EPS -4.73 -12.64 -3.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shree Rajasthan #Shree Rajasthan Syntex #Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended
first published: Aug 3, 2022 07:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.