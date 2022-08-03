Shree Rajasthan Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.32 crore, up 38.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.32 crore in June 2022 up 38.63% from Rs. 10.33 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.47 crore in June 2022 down 20.48% from Rs. 5.37 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022 up 175% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.

Shree Rajasthan shares closed at 4.50 on June 20, 2022 (BSE)