Shree Rajasthan Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.90 crore, down 14.2% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:37 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Rajasthan Syntex are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.90 crore in December 2022 down 14.2% from Rs. 13.87 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.57 crore in December 2022 down 14.87% from Rs. 6.59 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2022 up 59.05% from Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2021.

Shree Rajasthan Syntex
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11.90 13.00 13.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11.90 13.00 13.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.05 1.45 2.83
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.94 1.71 2.87
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.13 1.01 0.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.89 2.65 2.95
Depreciation 1.10 1.08 1.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.63 6.17 6.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.58 -1.07 -2.14
Other Income 0.05 0.09 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.53 -0.98 -2.13
Interest 6.04 6.00 4.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -7.57 -6.98 -6.59
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -7.57 -6.98 -6.59
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -7.57 -6.98 -6.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -7.57 -6.98 -6.59
Equity Share Capital 13.70 13.70 13.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.52 -5.10 -4.81
Diluted EPS -5.52 -5.10 -4.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.52 -5.10 -4.81
Diluted EPS -5.52 -5.10 -4.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited