English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shree Rajasthan Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.90 crore, down 14.2% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:37 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Rajasthan Syntex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.90 crore in December 2022 down 14.2% from Rs. 13.87 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.57 crore in December 2022 down 14.87% from Rs. 6.59 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2022 up 59.05% from Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2021.

    Shree Rajasthan Syntex
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.9013.0013.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.9013.0013.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.051.452.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.941.712.87
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.131.010.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.892.652.95
    Depreciation1.101.081.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.636.176.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.58-1.07-2.14
    Other Income0.050.090.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.53-0.98-2.13
    Interest6.046.004.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.57-6.98-6.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-7.57-6.98-6.59
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.57-6.98-6.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.57-6.98-6.59
    Equity Share Capital13.7013.7013.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.52-5.10-4.81
    Diluted EPS-5.52-5.10-4.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.52-5.10-4.81
    Diluted EPS-5.52-5.10-4.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited