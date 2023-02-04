Shree Rajasthan Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.90 crore, down 14.2% Y-o-Y
February 04, 2023 / 12:37 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Rajasthan Syntex are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.90 crore in December 2022 down 14.2% from Rs. 13.87 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.57 crore in December 2022 down 14.87% from Rs. 6.59 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2022 up 59.05% from Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2021.
Shree Rajasthan shares closed at 5.21 on January 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 44.72% returns over the last 12 months.
|Shree Rajasthan Syntex
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.90
|13.00
|13.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.90
|13.00
|13.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.05
|1.45
|2.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.94
|1.71
|2.87
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.13
|1.01
|0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.89
|2.65
|2.95
|Depreciation
|1.10
|1.08
|1.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.63
|6.17
|6.27
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.58
|-1.07
|-2.14
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.09
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.53
|-0.98
|-2.13
|Interest
|6.04
|6.00
|4.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.57
|-6.98
|-6.59
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.57
|-6.98
|-6.59
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.57
|-6.98
|-6.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.57
|-6.98
|-6.59
|Equity Share Capital
|13.70
|13.70
|13.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.52
|-5.10
|-4.81
|Diluted EPS
|-5.52
|-5.10
|-4.81
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.52
|-5.10
|-4.81
|Diluted EPS
|-5.52
|-5.10
|-4.81
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited