Shree Rajasthan Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.90 crore, down 14.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.90 crore in December 2022 down 14.2% from Rs. 13.87 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.57 crore in December 2022 down 14.87% from Rs. 6.59 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2022 up 59.05% from Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2021.

Shree Rajasthan shares closed at 5.21 on January 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 44.72% returns over the last 12 months.