Shree Pushkar Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 124.43 crore, up 59.08% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 12:36 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Pushkar Chemicals and Fertilisers are:

Net Sales at Rs 124.43 crore in March 2022 up 59.08% from Rs. 78.22 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.75 crore in March 2022 down 1.28% from Rs. 8.86 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.33 crore in March 2022 up 10.26% from Rs. 12.09 crore in March 2021.

Shree Pushkar EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.83 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.87 in March 2021.

Shree Pushkar shares closed at 240.70 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)

Shree Pushkar Chemicals and Fertilisers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 124.43 82.18 78.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 124.43 82.18 78.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 76.77 58.17 49.90
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.11 -13.51 -3.45
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.47 7.75 6.81
Depreciation 0.12 2.46 2.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 24.32 17.56 14.73
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.63 9.74 8.06
Other Income 0.59 1.17 1.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.21 10.92 9.91
Interest 2.58 0.22 0.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.64 10.70 9.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.64 10.70 9.60
Tax 1.89 2.17 0.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.75 8.53 8.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.75 8.53 8.86
Equity Share Capital 30.84 30.84 30.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.83 2.77 2.87
Diluted EPS 2.77 2.66 2.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.83 2.77 2.87
Diluted EPS 2.77 2.66 2.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 12:31 pm
