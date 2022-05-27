Shree Pushkar Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 124.43 crore, up 59.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 124.43 crore in March 2022 up 59.08% from Rs. 78.22 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.75 crore in March 2022 down 1.28% from Rs. 8.86 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.33 crore in March 2022 up 10.26% from Rs. 12.09 crore in March 2021.

Shree Pushkar EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.83 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.87 in March 2021.

Shree Pushkar shares closed at 240.70 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)