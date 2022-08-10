Shree Pushkar Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 110.21 crore, up 40.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.21 crore in June 2022 up 40.52% from Rs. 78.43 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.02 crore in June 2022 up 6.13% from Rs. 9.44 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.77 crore in June 2022 up 12.97% from Rs. 13.96 crore in June 2021.

Shree Pushkar EPS has increased to Rs. 3.23 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.06 in June 2021.

Shree Pushkar shares closed at 227.50 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.52% returns over the last 6 months and 25.79% over the last 12 months.