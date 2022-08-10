 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shree Pushkar Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 110.21 crore, up 40.52% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Pushkar Chemicals and Fertilisers are:

Net Sales at Rs 110.21 crore in June 2022 up 40.52% from Rs. 78.43 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.02 crore in June 2022 up 6.13% from Rs. 9.44 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.77 crore in June 2022 up 12.97% from Rs. 13.96 crore in June 2021.

Shree Pushkar EPS has increased to Rs. 3.23 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.06 in June 2021.

Shree Pushkar shares closed at 227.50 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.52% returns over the last 6 months and 25.79% over the last 12 months.

Shree Pushkar Chemicals and Fertilisers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 110.21 124.43 78.43
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 110.21 124.43 78.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 54.08 76.77 44.39
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 12.10 2.11 3.87
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.56 8.47 5.57
Depreciation 0.15 0.12 2.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 22.21 24.32 12.46
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.10 12.63 9.69
Other Income 0.52 0.59 1.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.62 13.21 11.50
Interest 2.76 2.58 0.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.86 10.64 11.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.86 10.64 11.12
Tax 2.84 1.89 1.68
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.02 8.75 9.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.02 8.75 9.44
Equity Share Capital 31.63 30.84 30.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.23 2.83 3.06
Diluted EPS 3.17 2.77 3.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.23 2.83 3.06
Diluted EPS 3.17 2.77 3.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

