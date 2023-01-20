 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shree Pushkar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 98.61 crore, up 19.99% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 01:02 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Pushkar Chemicals and Fertilisers are:

Net Sales at Rs 98.61 crore in December 2022 up 19.99% from Rs. 82.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.31 crore in December 2022 down 72.86% from Rs. 8.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.31 crore in December 2022 down 15.47% from Rs. 13.38 crore in December 2021.

Shree Pushkar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.73 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.77 in December 2021.

Shree Pushkar shares closed at 178.40 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -29.19% returns over the last 6 months and -25.87% over the last 12 months.

Shree Pushkar Chemicals and Fertilisers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 98.61 91.98 82.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 98.61 91.98 82.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 60.11 65.63 58.17
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.10 -6.48 -13.51
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.41 7.65 7.75
Depreciation 3.74 3.68 2.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 22.42 18.93 17.56
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.04 2.58 9.74
Other Income 1.54 2.07 1.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.57 4.65 10.92
Interest 0.33 0.38 0.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.24 4.27 10.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 7.24 4.27 10.70
Tax 4.93 5.03 2.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.31 -0.76 8.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.31 -0.76 8.53
Equity Share Capital 31.63 31.63 30.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.73 -0.28 2.77
Diluted EPS 0.73 -0.24 2.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.73 -0.28 2.77
Diluted EPS 0.73 -0.24 2.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

