English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Attend Today : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shree Pushkar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 98.61 crore, up 19.99% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 01:02 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Pushkar Chemicals and Fertilisers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 98.61 crore in December 2022 up 19.99% from Rs. 82.18 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.31 crore in December 2022 down 72.86% from Rs. 8.53 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.31 crore in December 2022 down 15.47% from Rs. 13.38 crore in December 2021.

    Shree Pushkar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.73 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.77 in December 2021.

    Shree Pushkar shares closed at 178.40 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -29.19% returns over the last 6 months and -25.87% over the last 12 months.

    Shree Pushkar Chemicals and Fertilisers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations98.6191.9882.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations98.6191.9882.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials60.1165.6358.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.10-6.48-13.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.417.657.75
    Depreciation3.743.682.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.4218.9317.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.042.589.74
    Other Income1.542.071.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.574.6510.92
    Interest0.330.380.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.244.2710.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.244.2710.70
    Tax4.935.032.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.31-0.768.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.31-0.768.53
    Equity Share Capital31.6331.6330.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.73-0.282.77
    Diluted EPS0.73-0.242.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.73-0.282.77
    Diluted EPS0.73-0.242.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shree Pushkar #Shree Pushkar Chemicals and Fertilisers
    first published: Jan 20, 2023 12:44 pm