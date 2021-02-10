Shree Pushkar Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 71.87 crore, up 0.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.87 crore in December 2020 up 0.05% from Rs. 71.84 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.07 crore in December 2020 down 9.79% from Rs. 8.95 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.26 crore in December 2020 down 2.14% from Rs. 13.55 crore in December 2019.

Shree Pushkar EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.62 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.91 in December 2019.

Shree Pushkar shares closed at 143.40 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 23.04% returns over the last 6 months and 26.07% over the last 12 months.