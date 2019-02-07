Shree Pushkar Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 108.65 crore, up 15.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 108.65 crore in December 2018 up 15.84% from Rs. 93.80 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.69 crore in December 2018 up 13.01% from Rs. 9.46 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.60 crore in December 2018 up 9.48% from Rs. 16.99 crore in December 2017.

Shree Pushkar EPS has increased to Rs. 3.50 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.13 in December 2017.

Shree Pushkar shares closed at 130.70 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -39.18% returns over the last 6 months and -44.75% over the last 12 months.