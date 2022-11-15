Shree Pushkar Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 181.29 crore, up 33.25% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shree Pushkar Chemicals and Fertilisers are:Net Sales at Rs 181.29 crore in September 2022 up 33.25% from Rs. 136.05 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.87 crore in September 2022 down 69.09% from Rs. 15.75 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.31 crore in September 2022 down 33.75% from Rs. 24.62 crore in September 2021.
Shree Pushkar EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.51 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.11 in September 2021.
|Shree Pushkar shares closed at 228.85 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.84% returns over the last 6 months and -0.11% over the last 12 months.
|Shree Pushkar Chemicals and Fertilisers
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|181.29
|168.76
|136.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|181.29
|168.76
|136.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|122.64
|98.10
|85.48
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.18
|7.51
|-4.95
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.37
|8.62
|9.52
|Depreciation
|4.81
|3.89
|3.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|34.42
|33.36
|23.69
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.87
|17.27
|18.88
|Other Income
|2.62
|0.92
|2.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.50
|18.19
|21.18
|Interest
|0.55
|0.27
|0.57
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|10.95
|17.92
|20.61
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|10.95
|17.92
|20.61
|Tax
|6.08
|3.49
|4.86
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.87
|14.43
|15.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.87
|14.43
|15.75
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|4.87
|14.43
|15.75
|Equity Share Capital
|31.63
|31.63
|30.84
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.51
|4.65
|5.11
|Diluted EPS
|1.54
|4.56
|5.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.51
|4.65
|5.11
|Diluted EPS
|1.54
|4.56
|5.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
