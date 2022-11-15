 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shree Pushkar Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 181.29 crore, up 33.25% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 12:17 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shree Pushkar Chemicals and Fertilisers are:Net Sales at Rs 181.29 crore in September 2022 up 33.25% from Rs. 136.05 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.87 crore in September 2022 down 69.09% from Rs. 15.75 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.31 crore in September 2022 down 33.75% from Rs. 24.62 crore in September 2021.
Shree Pushkar EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.51 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.11 in September 2021. Shree Pushkar shares closed at 228.85 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.84% returns over the last 6 months and -0.11% over the last 12 months.
Shree Pushkar Chemicals and Fertilisers
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations181.29168.76136.05
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations181.29168.76136.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials122.6498.1085.48
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.187.51-4.95
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost10.378.629.52
Depreciation4.813.893.44
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses34.4233.3623.69
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.8717.2718.88
Other Income2.620.922.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.5018.1921.18
Interest0.550.270.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.9517.9220.61
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax10.9517.9220.61
Tax6.083.494.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.8714.4315.75
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.8714.4315.75
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.8714.4315.75
Equity Share Capital31.6331.6330.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.514.655.11
Diluted EPS1.544.565.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.514.655.11
Diluted EPS1.544.565.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

