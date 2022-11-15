Shree Pushkar Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 181.29 crore, up 33.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 181.29 crore in September 2022 up 33.25% from Rs. 136.05 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.87 crore in September 2022 down 69.09% from Rs. 15.75 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.31 crore in September 2022 down 33.75% from Rs. 24.62 crore in September 2021.

Shree Pushkar EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.51 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.11 in September 2021.