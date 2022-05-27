 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Shree Pushkar Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 192.09 crore, up 69.19% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 12:03 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shree Pushkar Chemicals and Fertilisers are:

Net Sales at Rs 192.09 crore in March 2022 up 69.19% from Rs. 113.53 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.03 crore in March 2022 up 34.45% from Rs. 10.43 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.55 crore in March 2022 up 27.48% from Rs. 16.12 crore in March 2021.

Shree Pushkar EPS has increased to Rs. 4.54 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.38 in March 2021.

Shree Pushkar shares closed at 240.70 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)

Shree Pushkar Chemicals and Fertilisers
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 192.09 137.34 113.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 192.09 137.34 113.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 120.34 98.38 69.47
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.52 -19.23 -0.64
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.37 10.19 8.86
Depreciation 3.62 3.60 3.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 36.61 28.34 21.74
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.64 16.05 10.51
Other Income 1.29 1.62 2.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.93 17.67 12.52
Interest 0.14 0.49 0.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.79 17.18 12.32
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.79 17.18 12.32
Tax 2.77 4.80 1.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.03 12.38 10.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.03 12.38 10.43
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 14.03 12.38 10.43
Equity Share Capital 30.84 30.84 30.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.54 4.02 3.38
Diluted EPS 4.44 3.85 3.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.54 4.02 3.38
Diluted EPS 4.44 3.85 3.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shree Pushkar #Shree Pushkar Chemicals and Fertilisers
first published: May 27, 2022 11:58 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.