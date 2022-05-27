Shree Pushkar Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 192.09 crore, up 69.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 192.09 crore in March 2022 up 69.19% from Rs. 113.53 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.03 crore in March 2022 up 34.45% from Rs. 10.43 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.55 crore in March 2022 up 27.48% from Rs. 16.12 crore in March 2021.

Shree Pushkar EPS has increased to Rs. 4.54 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.38 in March 2021.

Shree Pushkar shares closed at 240.70 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)