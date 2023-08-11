Shree Pushkar Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 175.53 crore, up 4.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 175.53 crore in June 2023 up 4.02% from Rs. 168.76 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.89 crore in June 2023 down 45.35% from Rs. 14.43 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.93 crore in June 2023 down 27.85% from Rs. 22.08 crore in June 2022.

Shree Pushkar EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.49 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.65 in June 2022.

Shree Pushkar shares closed at 188.85 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.24% returns over the last 6 months and -14.39% over the last 12 months.