English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shree Pushkar Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 175.53 crore, up 4.02% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 12:12 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shree Pushkar Chemicals and Fertilisers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 175.53 crore in June 2023 up 4.02% from Rs. 168.76 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.89 crore in June 2023 down 45.35% from Rs. 14.43 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.93 crore in June 2023 down 27.85% from Rs. 22.08 crore in June 2022.

    Shree Pushkar EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.49 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.65 in June 2022.

    Shree Pushkar shares closed at 188.85 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.24% returns over the last 6 months and -14.39% over the last 12 months.

    Shree Pushkar Chemicals and Fertilisers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations175.53180.31168.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations175.53180.31168.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials112.30105.8098.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.28-0.647.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.8112.178.62
    Depreciation5.424.953.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses36.1242.5833.36
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.6215.4617.27
    Other Income1.902.020.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.5117.4818.19
    Interest0.500.960.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.0216.5217.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.0216.5217.92
    Tax2.133.703.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.8912.8114.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.8912.8114.43
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.8912.8114.43
    Equity Share Capital31.6331.6331.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.494.064.65
    Diluted EPS2.494.054.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.494.064.65
    Diluted EPS2.494.054.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shree Pushkar #Shree Pushkar Chemicals and Fertilisers
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 12:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!