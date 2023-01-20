 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shree Pushkar Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 153.67 crore, up 11.89% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 02:50 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shree Pushkar Chemicals and Fertilisers are:

Net Sales at Rs 153.67 crore in December 2022 up 11.89% from Rs. 137.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.12 crore in December 2022 down 58.66% from Rs. 12.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.50 crore in December 2022 down 27.13% from Rs. 21.27 crore in December 2021.

Shree Pushkar EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.61 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.02 in December 2021.

Shree Pushkar shares closed at 178.40 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -29.19% returns over the last 6 months and -25.87% over the last 12 months.

Shree Pushkar Chemicals and Fertilisers
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 153.67 181.29 137.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 153.67 181.29 137.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 104.54 122.64 98.38
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.20 0.18 -19.23
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.20 10.37 10.19
Depreciation 4.87 4.81 3.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 31.99 34.42 28.34
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.27 8.87 16.05
Other Income 2.37 2.62 1.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.63 11.50 17.67
Interest 0.44 0.55 0.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.20 10.95 17.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.20 10.95 17.18
Tax 5.08 6.08 4.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.12 4.87 12.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.12 4.87 12.38
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 5.12 4.87 12.38
Equity Share Capital 31.63 31.63 30.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.61 1.51 4.02
Diluted EPS 1.62 1.54 3.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.61 1.51 4.02
Diluted EPS 1.62 1.54 3.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

