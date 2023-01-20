Shree Pushkar Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 153.67 crore, up 11.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 153.67 crore in December 2022 up 11.89% from Rs. 137.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.12 crore in December 2022 down 58.66% from Rs. 12.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.50 crore in December 2022 down 27.13% from Rs. 21.27 crore in December 2021.

Shree Pushkar EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.61 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.02 in December 2021.

Shree Pushkar shares closed at 178.40 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -29.19% returns over the last 6 months and -25.87% over the last 12 months.