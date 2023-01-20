English
    Shree Pushkar Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 153.67 crore, up 11.89% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shree Pushkar Chemicals and Fertilisers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 153.67 crore in December 2022 up 11.89% from Rs. 137.34 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.12 crore in December 2022 down 58.66% from Rs. 12.38 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.50 crore in December 2022 down 27.13% from Rs. 21.27 crore in December 2021.

    Shree Pushkar EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.61 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.02 in December 2021.

    Shree Pushkar shares closed at 178.40 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -29.19% returns over the last 6 months and -25.87% over the last 12 months.

    Shree Pushkar Chemicals and Fertilisers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations153.67181.29137.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations153.67181.29137.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials104.54122.6498.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.200.18-19.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.2010.3710.19
    Depreciation4.874.813.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses31.9934.4228.34
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.278.8716.05
    Other Income2.372.621.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.6311.5017.67
    Interest0.440.550.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.2010.9517.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.2010.9517.18
    Tax5.086.084.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.124.8712.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.124.8712.38
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.124.8712.38
    Equity Share Capital31.6331.6330.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.611.514.02
    Diluted EPS1.621.543.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.611.514.02
    Diluted EPS1.621.543.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

