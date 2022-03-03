Shree Pushkar Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 137.34 crore, up 43.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 137.34 crore in December 2021 up 43.7% from Rs. 95.57 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.38 crore in December 2021 up 37.25% from Rs. 9.02 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.27 crore in December 2021 up 36.96% from Rs. 15.53 crore in December 2020.

Shree Pushkar EPS has increased to Rs. 4.02 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.16 in December 2020.

Shree Pushkar shares closed at 220.90 on March 02, 2022 (NSE)