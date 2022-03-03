English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Join Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘Steel Futures - Opportunities & Risk Management tool’ today at 5 pm. Register Now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shree Pushkar Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 137.34 crore, up 43.7% Y-o-Y

    March 03, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shree Pushkar Chemicals and Fertilisers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 137.34 crore in December 2021 up 43.7% from Rs. 95.57 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.38 crore in December 2021 up 37.25% from Rs. 9.02 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.27 crore in December 2021 up 36.96% from Rs. 15.53 crore in December 2020.

    Shree Pushkar EPS has increased to Rs. 4.02 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.16 in December 2020.

    Close

    Shree Pushkar shares closed at 220.90 on March 02, 2022 (NSE)

    Shree Pushkar Chemicals and Fertilisers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations137.34136.0595.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations137.34136.0595.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials98.3885.4849.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-19.23-4.954.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.199.527.24
    Depreciation3.603.443.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.3423.6920.76
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.0518.8810.45
    Other Income1.622.302.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.6721.1812.50
    Interest0.490.570.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.1820.6112.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.1820.6112.22
    Tax4.804.863.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.3815.759.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.3815.759.02
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.3815.759.02
    Equity Share Capital30.8430.8430.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.025.113.16
    Diluted EPS3.855.053.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.025.113.16
    Diluted EPS3.855.053.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shree Pushkar #Shree Pushkar Chemicals and Fertilisers
    first published: Mar 3, 2022 11:44 am

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.