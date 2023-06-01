Shree Pacetroni Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.52 crore, up 225.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.52 crore in March 2023 up 225.59% from Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.98 crore in March 2023 up 631.17% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2023 up 431.58% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2022.

Shree Pacetroni EPS has increased to Rs. 5.50 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.75 in March 2022.

Shree Pacetroni shares closed at 135.35 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.19% returns over the last 6 months